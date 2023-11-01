The Chicago Bulls, Coby White included, take on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 112-105 win versus the Pacers, White had seven points.

In this piece we'll examine White's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (+100)

Over 10.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-169)

Over 3.5 (-169) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-139)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Mavericks conceded 114.1 points per game last season, 16th in the league.

On the glass, the Mavericks conceded 44.7 rebounds per game last year, 22nd in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks gave up 24.9 per game last season, ranking them eighth in the NBA.

Giving up 11.1 made three-pointers per game last season, the Mavericks were first in the NBA in that category.

Coby White vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 42 24 7 11 2 0 0 12/10/2022 26 2 4 7 0 2 1

