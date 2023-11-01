DeMar DeRozan and his Chicago Bulls teammates will take on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

In a 112-105 win over the Pacers (his last game) DeRozan posted 20 points and four assists.

We're going to examine DeRozan's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-114)

Over 20.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-141)

Over 3.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-111)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Mavericks gave up 114.1 points per game last season, 16th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Mavericks were 22nd in the NBA last season, conceding 44.7 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks conceded 24.9 per game last year, ranking them eighth in the NBA.

On defense, the Mavericks gave up 11.1 made three-pointers per game last season, best in the NBA.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/10/2022 32 28 9 5 1 0 0

