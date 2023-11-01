Don't be a fair-weather fan of the DePaul Blue Demons. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Additional details, along with updated team stats, can be found below.

DePaul team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Chico Carter Jr. 6 13.3 4.2 3.8 0.7 0.5 Jeremiah Oden 6 11.3 4.3 1.2 0.5 0.7 Elijah Fisher 6 10.8 3.7 2.0 0.8 0.5 Da'Sean Nelson 6 10.7 3.3 2.0 0.2 0.2 K.T. Raimey 6 8.7 2.7 0.3 0.5 0.2 Caleb Murphy 6 7.5 3.2 2.3 1.0 0.3 Jaden Henley 6 4.5 2.5 2.5 0.5 0.0 Churchill Abass 6 2.7 3.5 0.5 0.2 1.7 Keyondre Young 3 1.0 0.7 0.0 0.3 0.3 Mac Etienne 1 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 1.0

DePaul season stats

DePaul has only one win (1-5) this season.

Against the South Dakota Coyotes on November 14, DePaul notched its best win of the season, which was a 72-60 home victory.

This season, the Blue Demons have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are nine games versus Top 25 teams remaining on DePaul's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming DePaul games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Iowa State H 8:30 PM Wed, Dec 6 Texas A&M A 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Louisville H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Northwestern H 5:30 PM Sat, Dec 23 Villanova H 4:00 PM

