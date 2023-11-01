Buy Tickets for DePaul Blue Demons Basketball Games
The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will next be in action at home against the Louisville Cardinals, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to see the DePaul Blue Demons in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming DePaul games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
DePaul's next matchup information
- Opponent: Louisville Cardinals
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Wintrust Arena
- Broadcast: Fox Sports 1
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for DePaul's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top DePaul players
Shop for DePaul gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Chico Carter Jr.
|8
|14.4
|3.8
|4.4
|0.9
|0.5
|50.0% (39-78)
|43.6% (17-39)
|Jeremiah Oden
|8
|12.0
|4.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|41.7% (30-72)
|46.9% (15-32)
|Da'Sean Nelson
|8
|10.6
|3.9
|2.1
|0.4
|0.4
|44.7% (34-76)
|33.3% (5-15)
|Elijah Fisher
|8
|9.9
|3.9
|1.9
|0.9
|0.6
|53.8% (28-52)
|22.2% (2-9)
|K.T. Raimey
|8
|8.0
|2.4
|0.5
|0.4
|0.1
|44.7% (21-47)
|44.4% (16-36)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.