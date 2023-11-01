The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will next be in action at home against the Louisville Cardinals, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming DePaul games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Louisville H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Northwestern H 5:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 23 Villanova H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Chicago State H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 UConn A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Georgetown A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 9 Creighton H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 12 Villanova A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Providence H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Butler A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Marquette H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Creighton A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 30 Seton Hall H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Xavier H 9:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Feb 6 St. John's A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

DePaul's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Louisville Cardinals
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Wintrust Arena
  • Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Top DePaul players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Chico Carter Jr. 8 14.4 3.8 4.4 0.9 0.5 50.0% (39-78) 43.6% (17-39)
Jeremiah Oden 8 12.0 4.0 1.0 0.5 0.5 41.7% (30-72) 46.9% (15-32)
Da'Sean Nelson 8 10.6 3.9 2.1 0.4 0.4 44.7% (34-76) 33.3% (5-15)
Elijah Fisher 8 9.9 3.9 1.9 0.9 0.6 53.8% (28-52) 22.2% (2-9)
K.T. Raimey 8 8.0 2.4 0.5 0.4 0.1 44.7% (21-47) 44.4% (16-36)

