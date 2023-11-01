On deck for the DePaul Blue Demons women (5-4) is a game away versus the Miami Hurricanes, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8.

If you're looking to go to see the DePaul Blue Demons in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming DePaul games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

DePaul's next matchup information

Opponent: Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Watsco Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for DePaul's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top DePaul players

Shop for DePaul gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Anaya Peoples 9 21.0 8.1 3.8 2.0 1.2 52.1% (76-146) 33.3% (6-18) Kate Clarke 9 14.7 3.9 0.9 1.2 0.4 51.6% (49-95) 41.4% (24-58) Jorie Allen 9 12.1 6.2 2.8 0.8 0.3 56.8% (42-74) 40.0% (2-5) Michelle Sidor 9 8.8 2.7 2.7 0.9 0.1 39.7% (29-73) 41.9% (18-43) Katlyn Gilbert 9 6.6 4.4 3.2 2.7 0.6 32.8% (20-61) 25.0% (4-16)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.