On deck for the DePaul Blue Demons women (5-4) is a game away versus the Miami Hurricanes, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8.

If you're looking to go to see the DePaul Blue Demons in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming DePaul games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Miami (FL) A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 13 Northwestern H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Alabama State H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Xavier A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 28 Alcorn State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Georgetown H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Providence A 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Creighton H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Marquette A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 16 Xavier H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 UConn A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 St. John's (NY) H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Villanova H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Butler A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 Georgetown A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

DePaul's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Miami Hurricanes
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Watsco Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for DePaul's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top DePaul players

Shop for DePaul gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Anaya Peoples 9 21.0 8.1 3.8 2.0 1.2 52.1% (76-146) 33.3% (6-18)
Kate Clarke 9 14.7 3.9 0.9 1.2 0.4 51.6% (49-95) 41.4% (24-58)
Jorie Allen 9 12.1 6.2 2.8 0.8 0.3 56.8% (42-74) 40.0% (2-5)
Michelle Sidor 9 8.8 2.7 2.7 0.9 0.1 39.7% (29-73) 41.9% (18-43)
Katlyn Gilbert 9 6.6 4.4 3.2 2.7 0.6 32.8% (20-61) 25.0% (4-16)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.