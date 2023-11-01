Where to Get Drue Tranquill Chiefs Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Drue Tranquill 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|55
|3.0
|3.5
|0
|1
Tranquill Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|0.5
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|1.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|1.0
|1.0
|11
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
Drue Tranquill's Next Game
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: November 20, 2023
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Eagles -2.5
- Over/Under: 45.5 points
