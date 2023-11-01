The Eastern Illinois Panthers women (3-6) will next play on the road against the Wright State Raiders, on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the Eastern Illinois Panthers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Eastern Illinois games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Wright State A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 15 Milwaukee H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 Northern Illinois A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Wisconsin A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 SIU-Edwardsville A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 UT Martin A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Little Rock A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Morehead State H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Western Illinois H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Lindenwood (MO) A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Tennessee Tech H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Tennessee State H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 UT Martin H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Little Rock H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Southern Indiana A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Eastern Illinois' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Wright State Raiders
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Wright State University Nutter Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Eastern Illinois' next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Eastern Illinois players

Shop for Eastern Illinois gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Macy McGlone 9 17.3 10.6 1.7 1.1 1.1 52.7% (68-129) 30.0% (3-10)
Miah Monahan 9 11.8 4.8 4.6 1.1 0.1 39.6% (42-106) 18.2% (6-33)
Ellie Buzzelle 9 9.2 3.2 2.4 0.9 0.4 36.5% (27-74) 37.7% (20-53)
Lalani Ellis 8 9.3 4.6 1.5 1.0 0.3 47.0% (31-66) 16.7% (1-6)
Charita Lewis 7 8.6 2.3 1.1 1.1 0.0 37.9% (22-58) 44.0% (11-25)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.