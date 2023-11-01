The Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will be on the road against the the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 12:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season rolls on.

Upcoming Illinois games

Illinois' next matchup information

Opponent: Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee Volunteers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Broadcast: CBS

Top Illinois players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Terrence Shannon Jr. 8 21.6 4.0 2.8 1.1 0.8 53.9% (55-102) 45.3% (24-53) Marcus Domask 8 12.1 5.3 1.9 0.1 0.4 46.4% (39-84) 25.7% (9-35) Dain Dainja 8 8.8 4.6 0.3 0.1 0.9 67.3% (33-49) - Luke Goode 8 8.1 4.5 0.5 0.3 0.1 43.8% (21-48) 46.5% (20-43) Quincy Guerrier 8 6.3 6.9 0.4 0.3 0.9 42.0% (21-50) 10.0% (2-20)

