Illinois team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Genesis Bryant 6 18.2 3.8 3.2 2.0 0.0 Kendall Bostic 6 12.5 8.0 1.5 2.0 0.7 Adalia McKenzie 6 11.5 4.7 2.5 1.7 0.2 Camille Hobby 6 9.2 3.3 0.2 0.7 0.2 Jada Peebles 6 7.0 1.3 1.0 0.3 0.2 Makira Cook 3 10.0 3.0 2.3 1.0 0.0 Gretchen Dolan 5 5.0 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.4 Brynn Shoup-Hill 6 4.2 2.8 0.8 0.5 1.0 Cori Allen 5 4.8 1.6 0.6 0.0 0.2 Kam'Ren Rhodes 5 3.6 1.8 2.0 0.4 0.0

Illinois season stats

Illinois has won four games so far this season (4-2).

The Fighting Illini are 4-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 0-1 in neutral-site games this year.

In terms of its best win this season, Illinois beat the Morehead State Eagles at home on November 7. The final score was 81-61.

The Fighting Illini have played two games this season against Top 25 teams. That has led to a winless record of 0-2 in those contests.

Illinois has four games left versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Illinois games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 Northern Kentucky H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Michigan H 3:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Missouri H 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Arkansas N 11:00 AM Thu, Dec 21 UTEP N 1:15 PM

