Currently 5-2, the Illinois Fighting Illini's women's hoops squad's next matchup is at home versus the Michigan Wolverines, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Illinois games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Michigan H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Missouri H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Arkansas N 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 UTEP N 1:15 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Indiana A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 Wisconsin H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Nebraska A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Northwestern A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Rutgers H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Maryland A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Ohio State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Minnesota H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Michigan A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Feb 5 Purdue A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Northwestern H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Illinois' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Michigan Wolverines
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: State Farm Center

Top Illinois players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Genesis Bryant 7 16.9 3.3 3.4 1.9 0.0 53.9% (41-76) 41.2% (14-34)
Kendall Bostic 7 11.9 9.0 1.6 1.7 0.7 65.3% (32-49) 50.0% (1-2)
Adalia McKenzie 7 10.7 4.7 2.4 1.6 0.1 50.8% (30-59) 33.3% (2-6)
Camille Hobby 7 9.0 3.6 0.1 0.7 0.1 54.2% (26-48) 0.0% (0-2)
Makira Cook 4 10.8 4.3 2.3 1.0 0.3 37.0% (17-46) 29.4% (5-17)

