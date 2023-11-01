Currently 5-2, the Illinois Fighting Illini's women's hoops squad's next matchup is at home versus the Michigan Wolverines, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Illinois' next matchup information

Opponent: Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: State Farm Center

Top Illinois players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Genesis Bryant 7 16.9 3.3 3.4 1.9 0.0 53.9% (41-76) 41.2% (14-34) Kendall Bostic 7 11.9 9.0 1.6 1.7 0.7 65.3% (32-49) 50.0% (1-2) Adalia McKenzie 7 10.7 4.7 2.4 1.6 0.1 50.8% (30-59) 33.3% (2-6) Camille Hobby 7 9.0 3.6 0.1 0.7 0.1 54.2% (26-48) 0.0% (0-2) Makira Cook 4 10.8 4.3 2.3 1.0 0.3 37.0% (17-46) 29.4% (5-17)

