Illinois State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Caroline Waite 6 14.3 1.0 0.5 0.7 0.0 Maya Wong 6 13.5 2.5 3.8 0.8 0.3 Deanna Wilson 5 15.0 5.6 0.0 0.6 0.8 Daijah Smith 6 7.2 4.3 0.5 0.0 0.3 Brooke Coffey 6 7.0 2.3 1.2 0.0 0.2 Savannah McGowan 6 6.3 4.8 0.0 0.2 0.0 Shannon Dowell 6 5.5 2.5 0.3 0.0 0.0 Abbie Aalsma 6 5.5 2.8 1.2 0.8 0.5 Kate Bullman 6 5.3 8.8 3.0 1.0 1.3 Molly Lenz 6 3.2 1.5 2.0 0.2 0.0

Illinois State season stats

Illinois State is 5-1 on the season so far.

At home this year, the Redbirds are unbeaten (2-0) while going 2-1 on the road and 1-0 in neutral-site games.

Illinois State, in its best win of the season, beat the Saint Mary's Gaels 62-51 on November 25.

The Redbirds have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Illinois State's remaining schedule includes two games against Top 25 squads.

Upcoming Illinois State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Chicago State H 7:30 PM Sun, Dec 3 NC State A 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Marquette H 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Saint Louis H 7:30 PM Sat, Dec 30 Bradley H 5:00 PM

