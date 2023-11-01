Illinois State's 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign continues (the Redbirds are currently 6-2) on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET, at home versus the Marquette Golden Eagles.

If you're looking to catch the Illinois State Redbirds in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Illinois State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Marquette H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 Saint Louis H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Bradley H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Belmont A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Murray State A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Southern Illinois H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Missouri State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 19 Valparaiso A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 UIC A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Northern Iowa H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Drake H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 Indiana State A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Northern Iowa A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Drake A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 15 UIC H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Illinois State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Marquette Golden Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Redbird Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Illinois State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Illinois State players

Shop for Illinois State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Caroline Waite 8 13.6 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 46.4% (39-84) 47.3% (26-55)
Deanna Wilson 7 14.6 6.1 0.3 0.7 0.6 50.7% (37-73) 40.0% (2-5)
Maya Wong 8 12.6 2.3 3.9 0.6 0.4 59.1% (26-44) 55.6% (10-18)
Daijah Smith 8 8.0 3.9 0.4 0.1 0.6 44.0% (22-50) 20.0% (2-10)
Brooke Coffey 8 7.4 2.9 1.1 0.0 0.1 61.1% (22-36) 50.0% (7-14)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.