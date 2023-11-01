Buy Tickets for Illinois State Redbirds Women's Basketball Games
Illinois State's 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign continues (the Redbirds are currently 6-2) on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET, at home versus the Marquette Golden Eagles.
Upcoming Illinois State games
Illinois State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Marquette Golden Eagles
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Redbird Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Illinois State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Caroline Waite
|8
|13.6
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|46.4% (39-84)
|47.3% (26-55)
|Deanna Wilson
|7
|14.6
|6.1
|0.3
|0.7
|0.6
|50.7% (37-73)
|40.0% (2-5)
|Maya Wong
|8
|12.6
|2.3
|3.9
|0.6
|0.4
|59.1% (26-44)
|55.6% (10-18)
|Daijah Smith
|8
|8.0
|3.9
|0.4
|0.1
|0.6
|44.0% (22-50)
|20.0% (2-10)
|Brooke Coffey
|8
|7.4
|2.9
|1.1
|0.0
|0.1
|61.1% (22-36)
|50.0% (7-14)
