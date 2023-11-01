Illinois State's 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign continues (the Redbirds are currently 6-2) on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET, at home versus the Marquette Golden Eagles.

Illinois State's next matchup information

Opponent: Marquette Golden Eagles

Marquette Golden Eagles Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Redbird Arena

Redbird Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Illinois State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Caroline Waite 8 13.6 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 46.4% (39-84) 47.3% (26-55) Deanna Wilson 7 14.6 6.1 0.3 0.7 0.6 50.7% (37-73) 40.0% (2-5) Maya Wong 8 12.6 2.3 3.9 0.6 0.4 59.1% (26-44) 55.6% (10-18) Daijah Smith 8 8.0 3.9 0.4 0.1 0.6 44.0% (22-50) 20.0% (2-10) Brooke Coffey 8 7.4 2.9 1.1 0.0 0.1 61.1% (22-36) 50.0% (7-14)

