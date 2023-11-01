Where to Get Isiah Pacheco Chiefs Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Do you live and breathe all things Kansas City Chiefs?
Isiah Pacheco 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|124
|525
|3
|4.2
|28
|24
|160
|1
Pacheco Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|8
|23
|0
|4
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|12
|70
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|15
|62
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|20
|115
|1
|3
|43
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|16
|55
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|16
|62
|0
|6
|36
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|13
|32
|0
|4
|28
|1
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|8
|40
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|16
|66
|0
|0
|0
|0
Isiah Pacheco's Next Game
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: November 20, 2023
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: ABC/ESPN
- Favorite: Eagles -2.5
- Over/Under: 45.5 points
