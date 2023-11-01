Jordan Kyrou Game Preview: Blues vs. Avalanche - November 1
The St. Louis Blues, Jordan Kyrou included, will meet the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Kyrou in the Blues-Avalanche matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Jordan Kyrou vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Blues vs Avalanche Game Info
Kyrou Season Stats Insights
- Kyrou's plus-minus this season, in 19:07 per game on the ice, is -3.
- In one of seven games this season, Kyrou has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.
- In three of seven games this year, Kyrou has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.
- Kyrou has had an assist twice this year in seven games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.
- Kyrou has an implied probability of 61.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Kyrou going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.
Kyrou Stats vs. the Avalanche
- On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 20 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.
- The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +7.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|7
|Games
|4
|3
|Points
|3
|1
|Goals
|1
|2
|Assists
|2
