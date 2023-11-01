Kevin Hayes will be on the ice when the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche face off at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Prop bets for Hayes in that upcoming Blues-Avalanche matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Kevin Hayes vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Blues vs Avalanche Game Info

Hayes Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Hayes has averaged 15:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Hayes has yet to score a goal this year through seven games played.

Hayes has registered a point twice this season in seven games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Hayes has had an assist twice this season in seven games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Hayes' implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Hayes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hayes Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 20 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 7 Games 2 2 Points 3 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 3

