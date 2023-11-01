The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-4) will be at home against the Milwaukee Panthers on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 3:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball season rolls on.

Upcoming Loyola Chicago games

Loyola Chicago's next matchup information

Opponent: Milwaukee Panthers

Milwaukee Panthers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Top Loyola Chicago players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Sam Galanopoulos 8 13.0 2.9 4.5 1.6 0.0 42.2% (35-83) 52.0% (13-25) Alyssa Fisher 8 12.3 3.0 2.8 1.5 0.0 38.1% (32-84) 30.2% (13-43) Sitori Tanin 8 10.8 6.8 1.9 0.9 1.5 42.5% (31-73) 100.0% (1-1) Kira Chivers 8 5.1 1.9 1.5 0.9 0.0 38.2% (13-34) 60.0% (9-15) Kika Hodge-Carr 8 5.1 3.4 1.8 1.4 0.0 43.9% (18-41) 33.3% (1-3)

