Bulls vs. Mavericks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 1
The Dallas Mavericks (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (2-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at American Airlines Center as 5.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI.
Bulls vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Bulls vs. Mavericks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mavericks 123 - Bulls 107
Bulls vs Mavericks Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Mavericks
- Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 5.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-15.7)
- Pick OU:
Over (225.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 229.8
Bulls Performance Insights
- The Bulls averaged 113.1 points per game (22nd-ranked in NBA) last season, while giving up 111.8 points per contest (seventh-ranked).
- Last year Chicago grabbed 42.4 rebounds per game (20th-ranked in NBA) and gave up 43.3 rebounds per contest (15th-ranked).
- Last year the Bulls ranked 20th in the league in assists, delivering 24.5 per game.
- Chicago committed 12.7 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in league). It forced 14.2 turnovers per contest (eighth-ranked).
- The Bulls struggled to sink three-pointers, ranking second-worst in the league with 10.4 threes made per game. They ranked 16th with a 36.1% shooting percentage from downtown last season.
