Northern Illinois' 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Huskies are currently 5-3) on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, away versus the Monmouth Hawks.
Upcoming Northern Illinois games
Northern Illinois' next matchup information
- Opponent: Monmouth Hawks
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: OceanFirst Bank Center
- Broadcast: FloHoops
Top Northern Illinois players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|David Coit
|8
|18.8
|3.9
|4.0
|1.1
|0.1
|41.7% (48-115)
|35.3% (24-68)
|Zarigue Nutter
|8
|15.3
|5.5
|2.6
|0.8
|0.6
|53.3% (49-92)
|50.0% (4-8)
|Xavier Amos
|8
|12.6
|5.5
|1.1
|0.8
|1.4
|56.5% (39-69)
|51.9% (14-27)
|Philmon Gebrewhit
|8
|10.9
|2.5
|2.4
|0.8
|0.1
|34.3% (23-67)
|27.3% (9-33)
|Yanic Konan Niederhauser
|8
|8.9
|6.0
|0.1
|0.1
|1.8
|68.3% (28-41)
|25.0% (2-8)
