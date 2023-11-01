Buy Tickets for Northern Illinois Huskies Women's Basketball Games
Northern Illinois (3-5) will resume its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the Detroit Mercy Titans.
Upcoming Northern Illinois games
Northern Illinois' next matchup information
- Opponent: Detroit Mercy Titans
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: NIU Convocation Center
Top Northern Illinois players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jayden Marable
|8
|13.3
|4.8
|5.5
|1.9
|0.0
|41.5% (44-106)
|40.7% (11-27)
|Sidney McCrea
|8
|9.4
|1.8
|1.4
|0.5
|0.1
|46.4% (26-56)
|41.0% (16-39)
|Brooke Stonebraker
|8
|9.4
|8.3
|0.4
|0.4
|0.6
|41.7% (30-72)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Grace Hunter
|8
|8.4
|2.9
|2.9
|1.0
|0.0
|29.0% (20-69)
|27.5% (14-51)
|Tara Stauffacher
|8
|8.0
|5.1
|0.9
|0.5
|0.3
|36.8% (21-57)
|34.2% (13-38)
