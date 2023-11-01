Northern Illinois (3-5) will resume its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

Upcoming Northern Illinois games

Northern Illinois' next matchup information

Opponent: Detroit Mercy Titans

Detroit Mercy Titans Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: NIU Convocation Center

Top Northern Illinois players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jayden Marable 8 13.3 4.8 5.5 1.9 0.0 41.5% (44-106) 40.7% (11-27) Sidney McCrea 8 9.4 1.8 1.4 0.5 0.1 46.4% (26-56) 41.0% (16-39) Brooke Stonebraker 8 9.4 8.3 0.4 0.4 0.6 41.7% (30-72) 0.0% (0-1) Grace Hunter 8 8.4 2.9 2.9 1.0 0.0 29.0% (20-69) 27.5% (14-51) Tara Stauffacher 8 8.0 5.1 0.9 0.5 0.3 36.8% (21-57) 34.2% (13-38)

