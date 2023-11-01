Just because you're relaxing on the couch watching the Northwestern game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Wildcats with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be located below.

Northwestern team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Boo Buie 6 18.5 3.0 3.3 1.3 0.0 Brooks Barnhizer 6 15.3 8.2 2.5 1.8 1.0 Ryan Langborg 6 10.8 2.8 2.3 0.7 0.3 Ty Berry 6 9.5 3.0 0.5 2.2 0.0 Nick Martinelli 6 5.3 1.5 0.2 0.8 0.2 Matthew Nicholson 6 5.3 3.5 3.2 0.7 1.8 Blake Preston 6 3.0 3.8 1.2 0.7 0.7 Jordan Clayton 6 1.5 1.3 1.2 0.8 0.0 Luke Hunger 4 2.0 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 Justin Mullins 2 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Northwestern season stats

Northwestern has a 5-1 record so far this season.

When taking on teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Wildcats are winless in one game.

There are four games versus Top 25 teams left on Northwestern's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Northwestern games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Purdue H 9:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Detroit Mercy H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Chicago State H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 DePaul A 5:30 PM Wed, Dec 20 Arizona State N 8:30 PM

