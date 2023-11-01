The Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) will next be in action at home against the Detroit Mercy Titans, on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Northwestern games

Northwestern's next matchup information

Opponent: Detroit Mercy Titans

Detroit Mercy Titans Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Welsh-Ryan Arena Broadcast: B1G+

Top Northwestern players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Boo Buie 7 20.3 3.1 4.1 1.4 0.0 47.6% (49-103) 40.0% (16-40) Brooks Barnhizer 7 14.3 7.7 2.4 1.7 0.9 40.0% (34-85) 26.3% (5-19) Ryan Langborg 7 12.1 3.0 2.3 0.7 0.3 47.0% (31-66) 31.3% (10-32) Ty Berry 7 11.1 2.9 1.0 2.0 0.0 45.9% (28-61) 41.7% (15-36) Matthew Nicholson 7 4.9 3.3 2.9 0.7 1.7 63.6% (14-22) -

