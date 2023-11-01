Buy Tickets for Northwestern Wildcats Basketball Games
The Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) will next be in action at home against the Detroit Mercy Titans, on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Northwestern games
Northwestern's next matchup information
- Opponent: Detroit Mercy Titans
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena
- Broadcast: B1G+
Top Northwestern players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Boo Buie
|7
|20.3
|3.1
|4.1
|1.4
|0.0
|47.6% (49-103)
|40.0% (16-40)
|Brooks Barnhizer
|7
|14.3
|7.7
|2.4
|1.7
|0.9
|40.0% (34-85)
|26.3% (5-19)
|Ryan Langborg
|7
|12.1
|3.0
|2.3
|0.7
|0.3
|47.0% (31-66)
|31.3% (10-32)
|Ty Berry
|7
|11.1
|2.9
|1.0
|2.0
|0.0
|45.9% (28-61)
|41.7% (15-36)
|Matthew Nicholson
|7
|4.9
|3.3
|2.9
|0.7
|1.7
|63.6% (14-22)
|-
