A game at the Maryland Terrapins is up next for the Northwestern Wildcats women (3-5), on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the Northwestern Wildcats in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Northwestern games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Northwestern's next matchup information

Opponent: Maryland Terrapins

Maryland Terrapins Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Xfinity Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Northwestern's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Northwestern players

Shop for Northwestern gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Hailey Weaver 8 12.9 5.0 2.1 1.8 0.6 41.7% (35-84) 47.1% (16-34) Caileigh Walsh 8 11.9 6.3 1.9 0.4 0.4 44.2% (34-77) 34.5% (10-29) Melannie Daley 8 11.9 2.5 2.4 1.9 0.1 50.6% (43-85) 100.0% (1-1) Paige Mott 8 7.5 6.9 2.1 0.4 1.4 41.0% (25-61) 0.0% (0-2) Caroline Lau 8 7.1 2.8 7.1 0.4 0.3 32.8% (19-58) 33.3% (8-24)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.