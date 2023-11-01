A game at the Maryland Terrapins is up next for the Northwestern Wildcats women (3-5), on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Northwestern games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Maryland A 1:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 DePaul A 8:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Bradley H 3:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Temple A 11:00 AM
Sat, Dec 30 Rutgers H 3:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Penn State A 6:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Ohio State H 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Wisconsin A 7:30 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Illinois H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Michigan State A 6:30 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Penn State H 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Indiana A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Iowa H 8:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Wisconsin H 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Illinois A 7:00 PM

Northwestern's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Maryland Terrapins
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Xfinity Center

Top Northwestern players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Hailey Weaver 8 12.9 5.0 2.1 1.8 0.6 41.7% (35-84) 47.1% (16-34)
Caileigh Walsh 8 11.9 6.3 1.9 0.4 0.4 44.2% (34-77) 34.5% (10-29)
Melannie Daley 8 11.9 2.5 2.4 1.9 0.1 50.6% (43-85) 100.0% (1-1)
Paige Mott 8 7.5 6.9 2.1 0.4 1.4 41.0% (25-61) 0.0% (0-2)
Caroline Lau 8 7.1 2.8 7.1 0.4 0.3 32.8% (19-58) 33.3% (8-24)

