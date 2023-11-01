The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-4) will be on the road against the the Ball State Cardinals on Sunday, December 10 (beginning at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues.

Upcoming SIU-Edwardsville games

SIU-Edwardsville's next matchup information

Opponent: Ball State Cardinals

Ball State Cardinals Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: John E. Worthen Arena

John E. Worthen Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top SIU-Edwardsville players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Shamar Wright 9 16.1 4.3 1.3 1.1 0.7 43.2% (48-111) 35.3% (12-34) Ray'Sean Taylor 10 13.2 4.0 2.7 1.0 0.1 41.0% (43-105) 41.5% (27-65) Damarco Minor 10 12.3 9.0 2.6 1.2 0.3 36.7% (44-120) 31.3% (10-32) Lamar Wright 10 11.2 3.5 1.2 1.0 1.3 50.7% (36-71) 45.5% (10-22) Terrance Thompson 10 5.5 4.4 1.2 0.3 0.9 67.6% (23-34) 0.0% (0-2)

