SIU-Edwardsville team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|KK Rodriguez
|8
|21.6
|5.3
|3.5
|1.5
|0.3
|Macy Silvey
|8
|9.4
|4.3
|1.4
|0.8
|0.0
|Sofie Lowis
|8
|8.5
|2.0
|0.9
|0.5
|0.3
|Ava Stoller
|8
|8.4
|4.4
|2.8
|0.8
|0.1
|Halle Smith
|8
|5.8
|3.6
|0.5
|0.5
|1.3
|Olivia Clayton
|8
|4.9
|3.1
|1.6
|0.6
|0.8
|Molly Sheehan
|8
|4.8
|1.8
|1.5
|0.3
|0.1
|Ava Gugliuzza
|5
|6.6
|1.2
|0.8
|1.0
|0.0
|Brianna Wooldridge
|8
|3.0
|2.5
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|Lezhauria Williams
|8
|2.1
|2.0
|1.1
|0.0
|0.0
SIU-Edwardsville season stats
- SIU-Edwardsville has just one win (1-7) this season.
- The Cougars have one home win this year (1-2) and are 0-5 on the road.
- SIU-Edwardsville picked up its best win of the season on November 12, when it beat the Evansville Purple Aces, who rank No. 330 in the RPI rankings, 91-83.
- The Cougars have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
- There are 23 games left on SIU-Edwardsville's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.
Upcoming SIU-Edwardsville games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sun, Dec 3
|Northern Illinois
|H
|2:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 6
|Southern Illinois
|A
|12:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 15
|Xavier
|A
|7:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 18
|Loyola Chicago
|A
|12:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|Harris-Stowe
|H
|8:00 PM
