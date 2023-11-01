Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the Southern Illinois Salukis! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, hat, or other apparel. Keep reading to learn more about the women's team.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Southern Illinois Salukis jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Southern Illinois team leaders

Want to buy Laniah Randle's jersey? Or another Southern Illinois player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Laniah Randle 7 17.0 8.9 1.9 2.1 1.1 Seairra Hughes 7 12.0 5.7 1.1 1.1 1.0 Quierra Love 7 8.6 2.6 4.9 3.1 0.0 Shemera Williams 3 19.0 3.0 1.7 1.7 0.7 Tyranny Brown 7 6.3 1.9 1.0 0.7 0.1 Jaidynn Mason 2 15.5 0.5 2.5 3.5 0.5 Se'Quoia Allmond 7 3.6 2.7 2.0 0.9 0.0 Paige Clubb 6 3.3 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 Sydney Prochaska 7 2.4 2.3 0.4 0.7 0.6 Tkiyah Nelson 6 1.2 1.2 1.3 0.5 0.0

Southern Illinois season stats

Southern Illinois has put together a 3-4 record on the season so far.

Against the Charlotte 49ers on November 23, Southern Illinois captured its best win of the season, which was a 55-52 victory.

The Salukis, so far this season, have played zero games against Top 25 teams.

There are 23 games left on Southern Illinois' schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Salukis? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Southern Illinois games

Check out the Salukis in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 SIU-Edwardsville H 12:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Saint Louis H 5:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Oklahoma State A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Drake H 2:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 UIC H 7:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Southern Illinois this season.

Check out the Salukis this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.