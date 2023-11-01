UIC's 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign resumes (the Flames are currently 5-3) on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, away versus the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Upcoming UIC games

UIC's next matchup information

Opponent: Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Opponent: Jacksonville State Gamecocks
Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Location: Pete Mathews Coliseum

Broadcast: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top UIC players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Isaiah Rivera 8 16.0 3.6 1.4 0.6 0.4 54.8% (46-84) 51.4% (19-37) Toby Okani 8 12.9 8.3 2.3 1.5 2.5 46.7% (42-90) 36.4% (8-22) Christian Jones 8 10.0 3.1 5.0 1.5 0.5 41.3% (31-75) 30.0% (6-20) Filip 8 8.6 4.1 1.4 0.4 0.9 44.2% (23-52) 40.9% (18-44) Steven Clay 8 7.6 3.0 0.9 0.9 0.1 45.5% (20-44) 38.7% (12-31)

