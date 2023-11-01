UIC's 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign resumes (the Flames are currently 5-3) on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, away versus the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Upcoming UIC games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Jacksonville State A 7:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Green Bay H 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Western Michigan H 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Incarnate Word H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Southern Illinois A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Valparaiso H 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Northern Iowa A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Bradley H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Murray State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Valparaiso A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Indiana State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Belmont A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Evansville A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Southern Illinois H 6:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Illinois State A 8:00 PM

UIC's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Jacksonville State Gamecocks
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Pete Mathews Coliseum
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top UIC players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Isaiah Rivera 8 16.0 3.6 1.4 0.6 0.4 54.8% (46-84) 51.4% (19-37)
Toby Okani 8 12.9 8.3 2.3 1.5 2.5 46.7% (42-90) 36.4% (8-22)
Christian Jones 8 10.0 3.1 5.0 1.5 0.5 41.3% (31-75) 30.0% (6-20)
Filip 8 8.6 4.1 1.4 0.4 0.9 44.2% (23-52) 40.9% (18-44)
Steven Clay 8 7.6 3.0 0.9 0.9 0.1 45.5% (20-44) 38.7% (12-31)

