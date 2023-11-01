With a record of 5-2, the UIC Flames' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at the Green Bay Phoenix, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13.

If you're looking to see the UIC Flames in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming UIC games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Wed, Dec 13 Green Bay A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 15 Chicago State H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 UTEP N 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Arkansas N 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Belmont A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Southern Illinois A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Missouri State A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 12 Northern Iowa H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Drake H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 19 Bradley H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Illinois State H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 26 Evansville A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Indiana State A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 Valparaiso H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 9 Evansville H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

UIC's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Green Bay Phoenix
  • Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Kress Events Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for UIC's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top UIC players

Shop for UIC gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Dais'Ja Trotter 7 14.0 2.7 1.6 0.9 0.3 45.7% (32-70) 39.0% (16-41)
Makiyah Williams 7 13.1 3.1 0.7 0.9 0.6 45.9% (34-74) 50.0% (7-14)
Keke Rimmer 7 12.4 5.9 2.4 2.1 0.1 50.0% (34-68) 42.9% (6-14)
Jaida McCloud 7 11.6 6.7 1.9 1.0 0.9 57.7% (30-52) 50.0% (2-4)
Danyel Middleton 7 9.0 2.7 2.1 2.1 0.3 46.3% (25-54) 16.7% (2-12)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.