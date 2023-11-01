The Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-6) will next play on the road against the Green Bay Phoenix, on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Western Illinois games

Western Illinois' next matchup information

Opponent: Green Bay Phoenix

Green Bay Phoenix Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Resch Center

Resch Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+

Top Western Illinois players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% James Dent Jr. 10 15.9 5.2 2.0 0.6 0.3 36.0% (50-139) 31.3% (21-67) Ryan Myers 9 12.0 2.1 2.2 0.2 0.0 40.7% (33-81) 43.4% (23-53) Drew Cisse 10 7.9 11.6 1.2 0.6 2.1 63.6% (35-55) - Jesiah West 10 7.4 5.6 1.3 0.8 1.0 42.9% (33-77) 6.7% (1-15) Shay Davis 10 5.9 1.2 0.7 0.5 0.4 32.8% (19-58) 24.3% (9-37)

