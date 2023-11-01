If you're a big fan of Western Illinois women's basketball, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other Leathernecks apparel. For additional details, keep reading.

Western Illinois team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Raegan McCowan 7 14.7 6.7 1.7 1.0 0.1 Anna Deets 6 14.7 4.2 1.0 1.0 0.0 Mallory McDermott 7 11.7 2.6 0.7 1.1 0.0 Addi Brownfield 7 9.9 5.0 4.6 2.3 0.4 Jasmine Nichols 6 8.5 3.5 0.3 0.2 0.2 Carla Flores 7 6.6 2.0 1.4 1.0 0.1 Lily Randgaard 7 4.4 1.7 0.7 0.7 0.9 Allie Meadows 7 4.3 4.0 2.1 1.0 0.1 Alissa Dins 7 3.6 5.9 2.3 1.0 0.7 Kennedy Flanagan 7 3.0 1.9 0.6 0.3 0.1

Western Illinois season stats

This season, Western Illinois has a 6-1 record so far.

The Leathernecks are unbeaten at home (5-0) and 1-1 on the road this year.

Western Illinois, in its best win of the season, defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies 95-62 on November 12.

The Leathernecks have not played any games this season against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 22 games left on Western Illinois' schedule in 2023-24, and none are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Western Illinois games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 St. Thomas H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Omaha H 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 UMKC A 3:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Cornell (IA) H 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 SIU-Edwardsville A 2:00 PM

