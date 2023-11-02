Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Cook County, Illinois this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cook County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
DePaul College Prep High Scool at Marist High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Notre Dame College Prep
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Niles, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Belleville East High School at Maine South High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Park Ridge, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prospect High School at Mount Carmel High School - Chicago
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntley High School at St. Ignatius College Prep
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheaton Academy at Saint Viator High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Neuqua Valley High School at Loyola Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Wilmette, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eisenhower High School - Blue Island at Kankakee High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Kankakee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
York High School at Lyons Township High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: LaGrange, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Naperville Central High School at Barrington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Barrington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.