The Week 10 college football schedule includes eight games featuring ACC teams involved. Keep reading to get up-to-date results and key players from each completed game.

Wake Forest vs. Duke

Week 10 ACC Results

Duke 24 Wake Forest 21

Pregame Favorite: Duke (-6.5)

Duke (-6.5) Pregame Total: 40.5

Duke Leaders

Passing: Grayson Loftis (7-for-19, 86 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Grayson Loftis (7-for-19, 86 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Jaquez Moore (11 ATT, 76 YDS, 1 TD)

Jaquez Moore (11 ATT, 76 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jordan Moore (4 TAR, 3 REC, 43 YDS, 1 TD)

Wake Forest Leaders

Passing: Mitch Griffis (16-for-19, 241 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Mitch Griffis (16-for-19, 241 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Demond Claiborne (19 ATT, 81 YDS)

Demond Claiborne (19 ATT, 81 YDS) Receiving: Taylor Morin (4 TAR, 3 REC, 92 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Duke Wake Forest 267 Total Yards 400 86 Passing Yards 241 181 Rushing Yards 159 2 Turnovers 2

Upcoming Week 10 ACC Games

Boston College Eagles at Syracuse Orange

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

JMA Wireless Dome TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Fubo Favorite: Syracuse (-3)

No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Clemson Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC

Fubo Favorite: Notre Dame (-3)

Campbell Fighting Camels at North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN

Fubo Favorite: -

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Virginia Cavaliers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Scott Stadium

Scott Stadium TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: Virginia (-2)

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 15 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN

Fubo Favorite: Louisville (-9.5)

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Pittsburgh Panthers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Fubo Favorite: Florida State (-21.5)

Miami Hurricanes at NC State Wolfpack

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN

Fubo Favorite: Miami (FL) (-5.5)

