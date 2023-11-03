Blues vs. Devils Injury Report Today - November 3
The St. Louis Blues' (3-4-1) injury report has two players listed ahead of their Friday, November 3 game against the New Jersey Devils (6-2-1) at Enterprise Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Brian Halonen
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Tomas Nosek
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Nico Hischier
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Colin Miller
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Nico Daws
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Nolan Foote
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Blues vs. Devils Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Arena: Enterprise Center
Blues Season Insights
- The Blues' 14 goals on the season (1.8 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.
- St. Louis' total of 23 goals conceded (2.9 per game) is seventh-best in the league.
- With a goal differential of -9, they are 26th in the league.
Devils Season Insights
- New Jersey has scored the third-most goals in the NHL (38 total, 4.2 per game).
- They have the league's eighth-best goal differential at +6.
Blues vs. Devils Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-155)
|Blues (+130)
|6.5
