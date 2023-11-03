On Friday, November 3, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (2-3) take the court against the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and YES.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bulls vs. Nets matchup.

Bulls vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and YES

NBCS-CHI and YES Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bulls Moneyline Nets Moneyline BetMGM Bulls (-4.5) 220.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bulls (-4) 221 -176 +148 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bulls vs Nets Additional Info

Bulls vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Bulls had a +106 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They put up 113.1 points per game, 22nd in the league, and gave up 111.8 per outing to rank seventh in the NBA.

The Nets had a +70 scoring differential last season, putting up 113.4 points per game (19th in the league) and allowing 112.5 (eighth in the NBA).

The teams combined to score 226.5 points per game last season, 6.0 more points than the point total for this matchup.

Combined, these teams surrendered 224.3 points per contest last year, 3.8 more points than the over/under for this game.

Chicago put together a 43-39-0 record against the spread last season.

Brooklyn went 43-39-0 ATS last year.

Bulls and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +12500 +5000 - Nets +12500 +5000 -

