How to Watch the Bulls vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (2-3) play the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) on November 3, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and YES.
Bulls vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Bulls vs Nets Additional Info
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Nets allow to opponents.
- The Nets are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 25th.
- The 105.4 points per game the Bulls put up are 10.9 fewer points than the Nets give up (116.3).
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls put up 114 points per game last year at home, which was 1.8 more points than they averaged in away games (112.2).
- Chicago ceded 111.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 112.5 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, the Bulls averaged 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (10.3) than when playing on the road (10.6). However, they had a better three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to in away games (35.7%).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zach LaVine
|Questionable
|Back
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Questionable
|Illness
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
