The Chicago Bulls host the Brooklyn Nets at United Center on Friday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nikola Vucevic, Mikal Bridges and others in this outing.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bulls vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and YES

NBCS-CHI and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs Nets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +126)

Friday's over/under for DeMar DeRozan is 21.5 points. That's 1.8 fewer than his season average of 23.3.

He has collected 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).

DeRozan's year-long assist average -- 3.3 per game -- is 2.2 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Get DeRozan gear at Fanatics!

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -120) 12.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -122) 0.5 (Over: -233)

Vucevic's 14.5-point scoring average is 3.0 less than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 10.5 per game -- is 2.0 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (12.5).

Vucevic has picked up 2.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Friday's prop bet (2.5).

He has hit 0.5 three-pointers per game, equal to his prop bet total for Friday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -105) 3.5 (Over: -133) 3.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: -102)

Zach LaVine is averaging 24.5 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.0 lower than Friday's over/under.

He has pulled down 4.5 boards per game, 1.0 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

LaVine has dished out 1.3 assists per game, which is 2.2 less than Friday's over/under.

LaVine's 2.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Friday over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Cameron Thomas Props

PTS REB 3PM 23.5 (Over: -105) 3.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -114)

The 23.5-point over/under for Cameron Thomas on Friday is 9.5 lower than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 3.5).

Thomas, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Friday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Ben Simmons Props

PTS REB AST 7.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: +104) 6.5 (Over: -128)

Ben Simmons has put up 8.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.8 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (10) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (9.5).

Simmons' season-long assist average -- 8.3 per game -- is 1.8 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.