Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in DuPage County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in DuPage County, Illinois this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DuPage County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Glenbard East High School at Addison Trail High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Addison, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheaton Academy at Saint Viator High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Neuqua Valley High School at Loyola Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Wilmette, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenbard West High School at Edwardsville High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Edwardsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Community West High School at East St. Louis Senior High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: East St. Louis, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Quincy Senior High School at Wheaton North High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Wheaton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montini Catholic High School at Prairie Central High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Fairbury, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
IC Catholic Prep at Boylan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willowbrook High School at Hononegah Community High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Rockton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Francis High School at Sterling High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Sterling, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
York High School at Lyons Township High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: LaGrange, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Naperville Central High School at Barrington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Barrington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.