Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grundy County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Grundy County, Illinois this week? We've got the information.
Grundy County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Minooka Community High School at Lincoln-Way East High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Frankfort, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coal City High School at Rochester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Rochester, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Morris High School at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Springfield, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
