In the upcoming tilt against the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Jake Neighbours to score a goal for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Jake Neighbours score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Neighbours stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Neighbours scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

Neighbours has zero points on the power play.

Neighbours' shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 32 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

