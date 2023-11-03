The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is set for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Marco Scandella light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Marco Scandella score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Scandella stats and insights

Scandella is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Scandella has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are allowing 32 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

