Nikola Vucevic and his Chicago Bulls teammates will take on the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Vucevic had 21 points, 20 rebounds and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 114-105 loss against the Mavericks.

Below we will dive into Vucevic's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-122)

Over 17.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-104)

Over 12.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-130)

Over 2.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-233)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nets were eighth in the league last season, allowing 112.5 points per game.

Conceding 45.1 rebounds per game last season, the Nets were 27th in the league in that category.

The Nets gave up 23.4 assists per game last season (third in the NBA).

On defense, the Nets conceded 11.8 made three-pointers per contest last year, seventh in the league.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 28 13 10 2 0 2 0 2/9/2023 37 15 17 1 1 0 0 1/4/2023 36 21 13 3 1 2 0 11/1/2022 32 7 15 2 0 0 1

