When the St. Louis Blues play the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, will Oskar Sundqvist score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Oskar Sundqvist score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Sundqvist stats and insights

Sundqvist has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Sundqvist has zero points on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 32 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

