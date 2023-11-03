Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sangamon County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Sangamon County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Sangamon County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Coal City High School at Rochester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Rochester, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Morris High School at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Springfield, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
