For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the St. Louis Blues and the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Tyler Tucker a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Tyler Tucker score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Tucker stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Tucker scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Tucker has zero points on the power play.

Tucker's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

