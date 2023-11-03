Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Will County, Illinois this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Will County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Minooka Community High School at Lincoln-Way East High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3

6:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Frankfort, IL

Frankfort, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Byron High School at Peotone High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4

1:00 PM CT on November 4 Location: Peotone, IL

Peotone, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln-Way Central High School at Batavia High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4

1:00 PM CT on November 4 Location: Barrington, IL

Barrington, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Triad High School at Joliet Catholic Academy

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4

1:00 PM CT on November 4 Location: Joliet, IL

Joliet, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilmington High School at Tri-Valley High School