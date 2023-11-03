Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Will County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Will County, Illinois this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Will County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Minooka Community High School at Lincoln-Way East High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Frankfort, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Byron High School at Peotone High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Peotone, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln-Way Central High School at Batavia High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Barrington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Triad High School at Joliet Catholic Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Joliet, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilmington High School at Tri-Valley High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Downs, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
