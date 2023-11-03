Zach LaVine and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be taking on the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

LaVine, in his last appearance, had 22 points and two steals in a 114-105 loss to the Mavericks.

Let's look at LaVine's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-104)

Over 25.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-143)

Over 3.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-167)

Over 2.5 (-167) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+100)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Nets allowed 112.5 points per game last season, eighth in the league.

The Nets were the 27th-ranked team in the NBA last season, conceding 45.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nets were third in the league defensively last year, giving up 23.4 per game.

The Nets were the seventh-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 11.8 makes per contest.

Zach LaVine vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 28 32 6 2 4 0 0 2/9/2023 40 38 1 1 2 0 0 1/4/2023 36 13 5 4 1 2 0 11/1/2022 37 29 4 5 5 0 0

