If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Adams County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Adams County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Quincy Senior High School at Wheaton North High School

Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on November 4

1:45 PM CT on November 4 Location: Wheaton, IL

Wheaton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Camp Point at Calhoun High School