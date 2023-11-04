The field for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico will feature Akshay Bhatia. The par-72 course spans 7,363 yards and the purse is $8,200,000.00 for the tournament, running from November 2-4.

Looking to bet on Bhatia at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +3500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Bhatia Odds to Win: +3500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Akshay Bhatia Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Bhatia has scored under par eight times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Bhatia has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Bhatia has had an average finish of 33rd.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Bhatia has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Bhatia hopes to make the cut for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 32 -8 277 1 15 3 4 $1.9M

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Bhatia finished 52nd when he last played this event, which was in 2020.

The par-72 course measures 7,363 yards this week, 360 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Courses that Bhatia has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,322 yards, 41 yards shorter than the 7,363-yard El Cardonal at Diamante this week.

Bhatia's Last Time Out

Bhatia was in the 86th percentile on par 3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with an average of 2.85 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP placed him in the 57th percentile.

Bhatia was better than just 12% of the competitors at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP on par-5 holes, averaging 4.92 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.71.

Bhatia shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (the field averaged 3.3).

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Bhatia carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.8).

Bhatia's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP were more than the tournament average (5.0).

In that most recent competition, Bhatia carded a bogey or worse on nine of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 9.3).

Bhatia ended the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Bhatia had the same number of bogeys or worse (one) as the tournament average.

