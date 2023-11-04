The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) face an SEC matchup with the No. 13 LSU Tigers (6-2). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Alabama vs. LSU?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Alabama 31, LSU 29

Alabama 31, LSU 29 Alabama has put together a 7-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 87.5% of those games).

The Crimson Tide have gone 4-0 when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (85.7%).

This is the first time LSU will play as an underdog this season.

The Tigers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +135.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Crimson Tide a 62.3% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: LSU (+3)



LSU (+3) Alabama has five wins in eight games versus the spread this year.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 3 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those games.

LSU has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (62.5)



Under (62.5) Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in a game just once this season.

This season, five of LSU's games have ended with a score higher than 62.5 points.

The total for the contest of 62.5 is 15.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Alabama (30.6 points per game) and LSU (47.4 points per game).

Splits Tables

Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.9 50.9 50.8 Implied Total AVG 33.9 33.6 34.3 ATS Record 5-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 4-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

LSU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.6 58.5 60.4 Implied Total AVG 35.7 39.7 32.8 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-0-0 3-0-0 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 3-0 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

