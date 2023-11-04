How to Watch the Blues vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Coming off a win last time out, the St. Louis Blues will host the Montreal Canadiens (who lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
ESPN+ and BSMW is the place to tune in to see the Blues and the Canadiens go head to head.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Blues vs Canadiens Additional Info
Blues Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Blues are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 24 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.
- The Blues' 18 total goals (two per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 2.6 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.0 goals per game (18 total) over that stretch.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|9
|3
|4
|7
|11
|8
|53%
|Kevin Hayes
|9
|2
|3
|5
|2
|6
|57.8%
|Jakub Vrana
|7
|1
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0%
|Oskar Sundqvist
|9
|1
|3
|4
|3
|6
|35.7%
|Kasperi Kapanen
|9
|1
|3
|4
|1
|6
|37.5%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens have allowed 31 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 17th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens' 29 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 19th in the league.
- Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cole Caufield
|10
|4
|6
|10
|6
|1
|50%
|Sean Monahan
|10
|6
|3
|9
|6
|5
|60.8%
|Nicholas Suzuki
|10
|2
|6
|8
|9
|3
|54.1%
|Michael Matheson
|10
|2
|4
|6
|14
|3
|-
|Tanner Pearson
|10
|3
|3
|6
|5
|1
|40%
