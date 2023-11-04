Coming off a win last time out, the St. Louis Blues will host the Montreal Canadiens (who lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

ESPN+ and BSMW is the place to tune in to see the Blues and the Canadiens go head to head.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Blues vs Canadiens Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Blues are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 24 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.

The Blues' 18 total goals (two per game) rank 30th in the NHL.

Over on the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 2.6 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.0 goals per game (18 total) over that stretch.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 9 3 4 7 11 8 53% Kevin Hayes 9 2 3 5 2 6 57.8% Jakub Vrana 7 1 3 4 1 2 0% Oskar Sundqvist 9 1 3 4 3 6 35.7% Kasperi Kapanen 9 1 3 4 1 6 37.5%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have allowed 31 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 17th in the NHL.

The Canadiens' 29 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 19th in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.

Canadiens Key Players