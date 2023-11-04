Blues vs. Canadiens: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 4
Saturday's NHL matchup between the St. Louis Blues (4-4-1) and the Montreal Canadiens (5-3-2) at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri is expected to be a close contest. The Blues have -115 moneyline odds to win against the Canadiens (-105) in the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW.
Blues vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Blues vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Blues Moneyline
|Canadiens Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-115
|-105
|6
|FanDuel
|-122
|+102
|6.5
Blues vs. Canadiens Betting Trends
- Montreal has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in five of 10 games this season.
- The Blues have been a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they lost).
- The Canadiens have been the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent in three of those games.
- St. Louis has had moneyline odds of -115 or shorter in just one game this season, and lost.
- Montreal has a record of 3-5 in games when oddsmakers list the team at -105 or longer on the moneyline.
Blues Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Kevin Hayes
|0.5 (+210)
|0.5 (+120)
|1.5 (-167)
|Brayden Schenn
|0.5 (+165)
|0.5 (-105)
|-
|Jakub Vrana
|0.5 (+260)
|0.5 (+115)
|1.5 (-200)
